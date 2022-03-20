ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barelas community members joined together to celebrate community and the coming spring season. Casa Barelas hosted the event.

There was live music, poetry readings, food, places for people to get their bikes repaired, and community mural making. Organizers say they hoped to teach people about backyard gardening programs to address nutritional needs in New Mexico.

“Ideally, we were hoping to inform to inform people and get people signed up for our program, which is called Sembrando Salud – which is a backyard gardening program, specifically designed to address nutrition access within our indigenous, Mexicano, Chicano, and POC families in and around the greater Albuquerque area, but also the greater New Mexico area,” says Kateri Zuni, associate director at the Center for Southwest Culture.

The program teaches participants how to make their own compost, Maximize gardening space, and how to calculate water needs. You can learn more on the Center of Southwest Culture’s website.