RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A bare knuckle fight card is coming to New Mexico for the first time later this month. BKFC 28 is coming to the Rio Rancho Event Center on Saturday, August 27.

Christine Ferea, a Bay Area, California native, is set to headline the event and is training in Albuquerque ahead of her fight. Farea is defending her title in the flyweight division against Taylor “Killa Bee” Starling, and it will be a tough title to defend.

“I am holding the title, the world title, everybody wants this, everybody wants my spot,” Farea said. “So, I know she is coming with her best that night. I just think I have everything that it takes to be a champion and to beat her. Its going to be fight that bare knuckle never forgets and I think I am getting my first knockout. So, check it our.”

Farea has been in Albuquerque for five weeks, training at the Sanchez Brothers Boxing Gym. Being in the Duke City for so long has helped her adjust to the high elevation, and her work ethic has impressed the guys in the gym.

“Honestly, I see it all,” Jason Sanchez said. “She is really fast, she’s got good pop too, she can move really good. I have been sparring with her and man she is a beast.”

Fights will start at 6 p.m. The fight card will stream on the BKFC app.