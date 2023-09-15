NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bands of Enchantment is a music series that merges international musicians with the best bands in New Mexico over ten half-hour episodes that will air nationally. Season three of the series is filming in downtown Albuquerque at Kimo Theatre.
The ten concerts will be held September 15-25. Concerts are open to the public. There will be a pre party event at 505 Food Hall prior to each show from 5-7 p.m. Doors open at Kimo at 7 p.m. For more information and to get tickets, click here.