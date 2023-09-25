ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second annual Four Corners Balloon Rally is this weekend in Farmington. The event features 30 balloons from five states.

There will be three mass ascensions from Lake Farmington from 7 – 9 a.m. September 29 – October 1. There will be two balloon glows Friday and Saturday night from 6 – 8 p.m. Balloon rides are not being sold at this event, but the city is looking for volunteers to help as balloon crew members. This year also features the first Farmington Aloft with balloons at eight different elementary schools in Farmington. For more information, click here.