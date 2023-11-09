ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, November 11 at the Guild Theater, there will be a free screening of the film ‘A Soldiers Passage’ at 12:30 p.m.

The award-winning film was created locally by filmmaker Paul Ingles. The film takes a dive into the emotions and life reflecting that a World War II veteran went through at the end of his journey. The film has been described as a “blueprint for families who are having to cope with the passing of a beloved elder”.

The movie features 40 local actors and 40 background characters. People attending the screening can purchase popcorn and soda in support of the Guild Theater. For more information and to view the trailer, click here.