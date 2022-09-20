NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Author Thomas Fellows has been working on a report that relates to education reform. He’s hoping everyone will see it and learn from it, including lawmakers, parents and future students.

One thing Fellows found was the correlation between ACT/SAT scores and worker readiness. He said while coaching the Morehouse sales team in Atlanta he found that two of his students that tested low could have gone on to excel in white-collar job. He made the claim this happens too often is hoping there would be a government study that would focus on skills rather than degrees.

As far as college prices and reforms Fellows gave an example of a finance boot camp that prepares someone for a fraction of the price rather than an expensive economics degree at a university. There is much more to Fellows’ report, to find more information on the report, Fellows and his other works visit thfellows.com.