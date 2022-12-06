ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Assistance League of Albuquerque is celebrating 60 years of Service. ‘Hungry and Homeless’ is one of its nine programs that partner with nonprofit organizations Silver Horizons Senior Food Market to help those in need.

The committee assists the hungry and homeless by providing seasonal items, which are sent to their partners, Silver Horizons Senior Food Market and ABQ Health Care for the Homeless. The committee is informed of what is needed, and they provide those items.

Silver Horizons works directly with families providing food, 40% of them seniors who are raising their grandchildren. They have a store in Eubank and Indian School where people can go directly and pick what they need.

For more information visit assistanceleague.org.