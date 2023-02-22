NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, February 22, 2023 is ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent. Historian Raffi Andonian shared the history behind Ash Wednesday, Lent season and its history in New Mexico.

He says Ash Wednesday originated around 1,000 years ago, but became very popular in the United States in the 1970s. New Mexico has strong Catholic roots in its history and this is one reason why Ash Wednesday and Lent are widely celebrated across the state. For more information on Raffi visit his website, celebrityhistorian.com.