ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Artesia football team is going all in for 2022. It has been four years since the last blue trophy was raised in Titletown, NM, however with the first full offseason for head coach Jeremy Maupin, the Bulldogs believe they are primed to add to their record number of state championships.

“I mean it started in the off-season when we got after it,” Maupin said. “We changed our culture in the weight room, we changed our culture our culture out at practice. You know last year I came in real late and we didn’t get the whole year and so this year we are excited about where we are.”

“The intention and goal is always to win a state championship but really give it our all and have no mistakes and be one that’s really our goal and bring a championship to this community again,” said LB/DE Matthew Chavez.

While this year’s squad isn’t the biggest or strongest compared to years past, there is a strong corps of players with tons of experience. In total, there are 36 seniors on the Bulldogs roster in addition to younger players that are fighting for a spot on the field.

“There’s competition everywhere we have a good nucleus of guys back we got some new guys that came in that are gonna make a difference for us and we got a lot guys which is always a good problem to have, so we are excited with where we are,” said Maupin.

The Bulldogs open the season on the road against Carlsbad on Friday August 19. Highlights from that game will be on Football Friday Night on Fox New Mexico.