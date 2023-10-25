NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A piece of art that memorializes a South Valley war hero will be moved from the Albuquerque West Side Community Center to the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Angel Fire. The bust was created by artist Steven Myers to memorialize Chief Warrant Officer Richard Rocco.

Rocco was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1974 for his work in Vietnam; in the late 1960s, Rocco saved three comrades during an evacuation mission. Rocco returned to his hometown of Albuquerque after his time in the military and advocated for veterans’ services until he passed away in 2002.

Members of the Richard Rocco Park Dedication Committee made the decision to move the bust, which will now reside in the Medal of Honor Room at the memorial in Angel Fire. Officials from Bernalillo County say they are “honored to assist with relocating this beautiful sculpture of local hero Richard Rocco to Angel Fire, where it can be visited by veterans from all over the United States.”