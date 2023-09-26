ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is a nonprofit whose mission is to lead and execute strategies designed to grow the Albuquerque region. AREA now provides a high quality showcase of employers and job opportunities.

The job board is free, regional and curated. Employers and employees can sign up and employers can post their jobs. AREA will curate the postings and all jobs are verified in the region. Applicants can apply directly through the job board and easily finds jobs they are interested in.

For more information on AREA and to sign up for the job board, click here.