ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is a nonprofit whose mission is to lead and execute strategies designed to grow the Albuquerque region.
AREA helping helping connect employers and employees in the Bioscience industry through partnerships, including with the Bioscience Authority. Both programs will be representing Albuquerque and New Mexico at an upcoming trade show called MedTech. For more information on AREA click here.