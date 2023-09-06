ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The semi-final round of the APS Metro Soccer Championships took place Wednesday night at the APS Soccer Complex. Here is a look at the scores and highlights from the gold bracket.

Boys

La Cueva: 0 vs Volcano Vista: 0

Cleveland: 6 vs Rio Rancho: 7 (PK)

Girls

*La Cueva: 2 vs Hope Christian: 1 (2OT)

Albuquerque Academy: 1 vs St. Pius X: 0

*La Cueva’s win over Hope Christian is the first loss for the Huskies since October 12, 2021 and snaps the team’s 34 game win streak.

All winners from Wednesday night advance to the championship match on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. All games will be played at the APS Soccer Complex with the boys championship match on field 1 and the girls championship match on field 2.