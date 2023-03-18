ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to a weather cancellation on Friday, the semi-final rounds of the APS metro baseball and softball championships were played on Saturday afternoon. La Cueva and Volcano Vista were represented in both baseball and softball, while Rio Rancho and Cleveland played in baseball, while Cibola and Albuquerque High rounded out softball.

Baseball

#1 Rio Rancho: 6 – #4 Volcano Vista: 4

#2 La Cueva: 12 – #3 Cleveland: 2

Softball

#1 La Cueva: 4 – #5 Cibola: 2

#3 Volcano Vista: 9 – #7 Albuquerque High: 5

The championship round is now set for 4 p.m. on Monday. Rio Rancho will host La Cueva in baseball and La Cueva will host Volcano Vista in softball.