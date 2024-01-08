ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Community Trust is announcing applications are open for the second annual Saving for Success Award Program in New Mexico. The award is a college savings award program with a mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible.

The goal of the award program is to help kindergarten through eighth grade students prepare for the future with financial literacy and education. In the first year of the program, 19 students received the award of $1,000 which is invested into a 529 education savings account. The application asks students about honors and awards, higher education goals, community involvement and school achievement.

For more information on the Saving for Success Award program and to apply for an award, click here.