ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While they have already clinched their spot in the Mountain West tournament, the University of New Mexico soccer team has plenty to play for in their regular season finale on Thursday night. With a win over San Diego State, the Lobos would clinch the number one seed in the tournament and a third consecutive Mountain West title. With so much on the line, the team isn’t going to take things easy as they prep for the postseason.

“We are not playing it safe, we want to win a conference championship, and we can do that Thursday night,” coach Heather Dyche said. “So, we are going to go for it, and I know San Diego State will do that same, but its also very nice to know that this game determines our ability to play in the conference tournament, and I think that has been a pressure this year with hosting it. Like, the players really wanted to make sure that we played in it. So, I think that monkey is off of our back and we can go out and play free on Thursday night.”

Coach Dyche also hopes to send the seniors off on a high note. Many of the players have been a staple of Lobo soccer in years past and are extremely accomplished. She hopes they have set a standard for the future of the program.

“I think they have won 3 championships, 3 rings, and they have done that with grace and an unbelievable job in the community, like just impact on the programs, and so now its time to pass the torch, and I think these guys will get to see what it means to play in a big game on Thursday night and hopefully next year they carry that.”

Thursday night’s game has a 7:30 start time. UNM is hosting the Mountain West tournament beginning on Sunday.