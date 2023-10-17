ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter is handling the walk in New Mexico.

The walk will be October 21, at Mariposa Basin Park. Check in starts at 9 a.m., opening ceremony begins at 9:30 and the walk will start at 10. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association. Donations help the association provide support for caregivers, care for those affected, towards research and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter has plenty of resources and support available for anyone who needs it. For more information and to register for the walk, click here.