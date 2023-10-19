ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Community Farm is hosting the 25th annual Maize Maze Fall Festival fundraiser. The farm provides underserved communities with access to farmland and education in sustainable agriculture.

The festival will be October 21,22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Los Poblanos Fields Open Space. The maze covers eight acres. The festival features live music, food, crafts, games, hayrides, llamas, beer and more. Saturday will include sheep herding and other farm demonstrations. Sunday will feature a salsa showdown contest, ristra stringing and pumpkin painting.

For more information on the Rio Grande Community Farm and to purchase tickets for the festival, click here.