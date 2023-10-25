ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Food Project is a food pantry, community hub and urban garden that is dedicated to alleviating hunger in Albuquerque. October 28, is their annual Hike to End Hunger.

The hike kicks off at 10 a.m., with free registration opening up at 9 in the parking lot of Boxing Bear Brewing Company, Corrales Taproom. Anyone can register and walk, run, hike or bike the 5.5 mile loop along the Bosque, north of Alameda. Dogs will be allowed to join their owners on the trail. Following the hike there will be food trucks, pumpkin and face painting, games, costume contests and more. All money raised will go toward Rio Grande Food Project hunger relief programs. To for more information and to register for the Hike to End Hunger, click here.