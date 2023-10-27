ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 1993 Pennies for the Homeless has devoted its energy to passionately advocating for the hungry and underprivileged. The help raise funds, the organization is holding its annual High Tea and Fashion Show Extravaganza.

The show will be November 5, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Hotel Albuquerque. This year’s show features international designer Galina Mihaleva, Ph.D. Her work has been featured all over the world. Following the fashion show there will be a trunk show allowing people to purchase items they enjoyed in the fashion show. Guests will get to enjoy items from local restaurants and an opportunity to purchase items from local vendors. Funds raised during this event will go towards helping the homeless. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.