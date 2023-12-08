ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last 15-plus years New Mexico Mortgage Lenders Association has given back to the community by collecting teddy bears and blankets and donating them to be distributed in the community.

NMMLA is teaming up with New Mexico first responders for the annual First Responders Teddy Bear and Blanket Luncheon. Teddy bears and blankets will be distributed to New Mexico first responders. First responders are often the first people to encounter children during traumatic events and these first responders can provide them with a teddy bear or blanket to help comfort them. The luncheon will also honor fallen first responders. The event will is December 12 from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Sandia Resort and Casino. For more information, click here.