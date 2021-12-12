Annual Cops for Kids event returns to the metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An annual tradition is back after being canceled because of COVID last year. Dozens of kids from around the metro got their Christmas wishes fulfilled, with help from local law enforcement.

“First thing I’m going to get is underwear and socks,” said Felix Gonzales, when asked what he was going to buy during this year’s Cops for Kids event. But, Felix got so much more than that.

Felix spent his morning with Detective Bret Garcia, Officer Alex Guerrera, and his new friend, Dario. Detective Garcia and Officer Guerrera have been in the department for seven years. This is their fourth Cops for Kids event. “We do it for the kids,” said Garcia. “It’s fun for us too,” Guerrera explained.

Garcia and Guerrera say every year is more fulfilling than the last and that’s especially true this year. “Last year, you didn’t get the full experience,” said Guerrera. “We were given a name and an address and we just had to go and drop off stuff,” he explained.

Happy to be back, the two Albuquerque police were determined to make the day one for their buddies to remember. The group started with a solid round of Top Golf. Felix and Dario got their faces painted, and even got to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

That’s when the real fun began, Felix and Dario along with nearly 100 other kids jumped in the officers’ patrol units, riding in a motorcade to Walmart. Aisle by aisle, Felix and Dario checked off all their wants and needs.

Each of the kids was given a $100 gift card to Walmart. They were taken to Dion’s for lunch after the event.