ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 6th Annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival is taking place at different location around Albuquerque between October 16 – 21. The festival educates people about end-of-life issues in a unique, entertaining and interesting way.

Each day of the festival features a different theme relating to end-of-life. The event will include behind the scenes tours, activities, games, speakers, meet-ups and more to discuss, educate and prepare for end of life. For a complete schedule of events/locations and to register for the festival, click here.