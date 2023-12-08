ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crossing guards around the city of Albuquerque have decorated boxes for collecting non perishable food items at cross walks around the city. The food will be delivered to Roadrunner Food Banks and Lobos Pantry.

Donations can be made at 53 school crossings around Albuquerque up until Friday afternoon, December 8. Last year, crossing guards collected one and a quarter tons of canned food. This year, the goal is to reach two tons. For more information and to donate directly, click here.