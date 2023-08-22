ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is partaking in National Adoption Weekend with offers on adoptions for the weekend of Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. The event is in partnership with NBCUniversal; the Eastside and Westside shelters will be participating, as well as Lucky Paws in Coronado Mall.

Over the weekend, visitors will be able to meet the pets that are available for adoption and get assistance finding the right match. Adoption fees will be waived on all pets, and each adoption will include a free spay or neuter, microchip, required vaccinations, one free initial vet visit, one free training class for dogs, and a free gift bag from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, according to Animal Welfare.

Carolyn Ortega, Director of the Animal Welfare Department, says, “This adoption event could not have come at a better time, and we are so appreciative of NBCUniversal, Telemundo, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition support. By adopting this weekend, you’re not only giving a pet a home, but helping keep other pet families together.”

The weekend event is part of the Clear the Shelters effort. To learn more about Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department, or to view adoptable pets, click here.