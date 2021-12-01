Animal Welfare kicks off Operation Silent Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is asking for your help supporting shelter animals this holiday season. The department is asking for cat and dog toys as well as beds, and blankets.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. at Animal Welfare Shelters and local businesses.  For a listing of drop-off locations, go to www.cabq.gov/pets.

Community members also have the option to support Kennel Kompadres as your charity of choice when you shop on Amazon at http://smile.amazon.com. A percentage of those purchases will go to Kennel Kompadres every time you order at no cost to the purchaser.

