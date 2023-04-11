ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is preparing for an influx of orphaned kittens and puppies now through the summer season. The city is hosting a virtual kitten and puppy shower through Apr. 30 to help provide for the young animals.

The shelter has created an Amazon baby registry to help compile necessary items for the animals. To view the wishlist, search for “Kennel Kompadres” on Amazon’s baby registry.

Donations are being accepted now through Apr. 30, and donated items can be dropped off at any Aminal Welfare Department shelter. For a list of locations, click here.

Animal Welfare is also looking for foster parents to temporarily take care of the animals. If you are interested in fostering, apply here.