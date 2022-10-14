ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program.

The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to large dog houses. The dog houses can be dropped off at the westside or eastside shelters. People can also make cash donations at the shelters or donate via PayPal.