NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico was recently awarded $10,000 to support the shelter’s impactful work throughout the state. The funding comes from Petco Love, a Petco Animal Supplies nonprofit partner that provides grants to animal welfare organizations throughout the United States and Canada.

Animal Humane says the grant will go toward supporting its Donor-Subsidized Veterinary Clinic along with the rest of the nonprofit’s lifesaving work. The shelter has been working to improve the lives of New Mexico’s dogs and cats since 1965, providing spay and neuter services, vaccinations, microchipping, surgeries, treatment plans, and more to the animals in its care.

“Many of the pets who arrive at Animal Humane New Mexico have never received veterinary treatment, but thanks to Petco Love’s generosity, our pets can receive the medical care they need to become healthy and adoptable. We are beyond grateful for Petco Love’s continued support and our ability to provide high-quality veterinary care to every shelter pet.” Val Wilson, Executive Director at Animal Humane

Petco Love was founded in 1999 and has since invested $350 million in lifesaving actions for animals throughout much of North America. The nonprofit partners with over 4,000 organizations – like Animal Humane New Mexico – and has helped get 6.7 million pets adopted.

To celebrate the recent investment and to thank the Petco team, Animal Humane took one of its dogs, Toby, to visit the local Petco Pet Care Center at Cottonwood Commons. Toby was up for adoption at the time of the visit, but the shelter is happy to report that he has since been adopted and is now an Animal Humane Alum.

Animal Humane New Mexico shared the following video with KRQE News 13. Below is a look at Toby checking out the Petco at Cottonwood Commons:

*Courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico and Petco Love

To learn more about Animal Humane, click here. To learn more about Petco Love, click here.