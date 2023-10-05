ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 41st Annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle is coming up November 5 at Balloon Fiesta Park. All proceeds from the event go towards Animal Humane of New Mexico.

The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden, off-leash dog park, canine contests and plenty of local vendors. Pets are welcome at the event. Animal Humane say their goal is to raise $200,000 this year.

Tickets are $35 to register for the 5k or 1-mile walk. Includes Race Packet: Event T-Shirt, re-usable drawstring bag, race bib and collateral from sponsors. Free admission for anyone that just wants to show up and enjoy the event.

For more information and to register visit the Doggie Dash and Dawdle website.

Event Schedule