ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 41st Annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle is coming up November 5 at Balloon Fiesta Park. All proceeds from the event go towards Animal Humane of New Mexico.
The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden, off-leash dog park, canine contests and plenty of local vendors. Pets are welcome at the event. Animal Humane say their goal is to raise $200,000 this year.
Tickets are $35 to register for the 5k or 1-mile walk. Includes Race Packet: Event T-Shirt, re-usable drawstring bag, race bib and collateral from sponsors. Free admission for anyone that just wants to show up and enjoy the event.
For more information and to register visit the Doggie Dash and Dawdle website.
Event Schedule
- 8:30 am: Gates & Watering Bowl Open
- 9:00 am: Sunrise Stretch – Main Stage
- 9:30 am: Dash Start
- 10:15 am: Best Trick Contest – Main Stage
- 11 am: Dawdle Start
- 11:45 am: Costume Contest – Main Stage
- 12:00 pm: Top Dawg Trivia- Watering Bowl
- 12:15 pm: Big Dog Limbo Contest – Main Stage
- 1 pm: Animal Humane Alum Photo – Main Stage
- 1:15 pm: Small Dog Limbo Contest – Main Stage
- 1:30 pm: Last Call in the Watering Bowl
- 2 pm: Event Ends