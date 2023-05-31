ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been two years since Angelo Leo last stepped into the ring. The former WBO Junior Featherweight champion is feeling optimistic about a return as he has made some changes. Most notably, he has changed promoters and is moving up a weight class from 122 to 126.

“I have taken this time to refine my skills, be a better boxer, and learn a lot more about myself,” said Leo. “You know, this whole two years that I have been out of the ring, I have been sparring and I haven’t taken any breaks. So, I am ready to go you know.”

Leo expects to lace up the gloves sometime this summer as he recently drew motivation from another New Mexican boxer. Following Brian Mendoza’s world title, Leo is ready to get another New Mexican to the top.

“That’s what hunger and that’s want does for you,” he said. “It’s almost like a need for me and it’s the same feeling as of right now, I feel like I need to win another world championship title and I need to get back in that ring and prove to people that I can become a 2-time world champion.”