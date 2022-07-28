ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Angelo “G” Garcia memorial scholarships for Rio Grande High School baseball players were given out on Thursday. Antonio Carmona and Jose Galindo each received $1500 scholarships at a ceremony on campus and spoke about what it means for them.

“I’ve always wanted to go to college and play baseball,” Carmona said. “So, now that I’m here I have the chance to do that which is a great achievement to me.”

“My freshman year they had a ceremony on the field for Angelo and I got to learn about him, It’s a great little legacy they have,” said Galindo.

Both Carmona and Galindo will continue their baseball career at Luna Community College next season. They will report to campus in August.

The 5th annual memorial slowpitch tournament will be held September 10-11 at Tom Tenorio park. There will be men’s upper and lower divisions, as well as coed and women’s divisions. Food trucks will be in attendance as well as music and face painting to help raise money for the foundation. Any questions can be emailed to gfoundation22@gmail.com

The Angelo “G” Garcia Memorial Scholarship Foundation was started by Fermin & Jessica Garcia and it is in place to remember their son Angelo, who passed away in 2017 and was a stand out baseball player at Rio Grande High School.