ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members have submitted a proposal to rename the tee ball field at Altamont Little League. The presented name change is from “Altamont Little League Tee Ball Field” to “Chris Melo Field,” in honor of the late Chris Melo, who served as a volunteer with the little league for over ten years.

Melo passed away in late December 2021. He spent much of his time volunteering at Altamont Little League, making a positive impact on Albuquerque’s baseball community. “His impact was felt directly by children and families across Bernalillo County,” says the name-change proposal.

Now, Bernalillo County is seeking public comment on the suggested name change. To submit a comment on the proposal, fill out the form at this link. To learn more about Christopher Melo, click here.