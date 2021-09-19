ALS Assocation of NM holds annual 5K event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans got out Sunday to raise awareness and show support for the ALS community. The deadly disease targets the body’s muscle function.

This year’s 5K event started at UNM’s soccer and track complex and included vendors, food trucks, and music. More than 500 people showed up for the New Mexico chapter’s largest fundraiser of the year.

While turnout was a little lower than normal, organizers say the event is still their biggest fundraiser of the year. “It’s just a day to kind of show up for the ALS community and let them know that we support them and we’re here for them and ALS doesn’t stop, and neither do we,” said Katie Crouch, ALS Association Special Events Coordinator.

As of Sunday morning, organizers say they had raised about $170,000 of its $205,000 goal. People interested in donating can do so online.