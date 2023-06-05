ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center will be hosting its second annual Noche Azul – a fundraising event to support children impacted by trauma. The event will take place on June 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hotel Albuquerque’s Spanish Gardens.

The evening will consist of cultural celebration, community connection, and support of the advocacy center’s work. The event will feature a performance by the NM Qtones and slam poetry by Mercedez Holtry.

As a Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) accredited by the National Children’s Alliance, we provide a child-friendly facility where law enforcement, child protection, family advocacy, therapy, and training offer children and their caregivers safety and a road to healing and recovery. Our work focuses on the prevention, intervention, investigation and treatment of childhood trauma. All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center

All proceeds from the event go toward the efforts of the Children’s Advocacy Center. To buy individual tickets, a table for eight guests, or to become a sponsor for the event, click here. To learn more about the work of All Faiths, click here.