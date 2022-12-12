ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center is a behavioral health agency that’s been serving the community since 1956. Helping families who are dealing with trauma.

They have serve families and children of New Mexico who come from traumatic backgrounds. They provide trained therapists who can work with people and help them overcome issues. They help about 2500 clients each year.

This advocacy center is asking the community to help them with resources that some families might need, such as food and clothing. For more information visit allfaiths.org.