ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is currently in preseason action for the club’s fifth season. As the roster begins to become finalized, a new young player is standing out.

Former New Mexico Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year Alex Waggoner bypassed his senior season at Santa Fe High to join the United Academy. The decision seems to be paying off as he is training with the United first team and making a case to get some valuable minutes.

“Alex has made a real impression, not only with the staff but with this group,” said United Head Coach Zach Prince. “Gained a ton of respect. There’s [sic] not too many forwards in the league that are [sic] going to press like that kid. I’m excited about him and if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he has a very bright future.”

Currently on an Academy contract, Waggoner maintains his amateur status and remains eligible to play in college. Waggoner committed to the University of Michigan last year.