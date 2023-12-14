ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque kicked off its therapeutic animal holiday Thursday evening with hundreds showing up. The event has been going on for nearly 50 years and is put on for members of the community with disabilities.

It’s a fun time to unwind, show off some dance moves, and enjoy a meal with family and friends. “It’s an opportunity for people with disabilities to come out and have a good time. Many people look forward to this event every year,” said Olivia Lee, Recreation Program Supervisor with the city of Albuquerque.

The band performing at this year’s event was Lo’ Phat. Officials said the event is a good way for community members to meet new people and learn about other resources the city has to offer for those with disabilities.