ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She represented the Duke City and U.S.A. in skateboarding during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer. Now, Albuquerque’s own Mariah Duran is expected to make a splash in the heart of downtown Albuquerque this weekend for a special, free skateboarding event.

Duran is headlining a stop for the national “Unlock the Spot” skateboarding campaign, which will be setting up in Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza this Sunday, July 17. According to a release about the event, Duran will appear and skate alongside Lamont Holt, a popular skater from Los Angeles.

The event will feature an open skate jam where Albuquerque locals are also invited to participate. It represents the third of five so-called “Unlock the Spot” skate sessions hosted by Mountain Dew (the soda pop soft drink brand) also known as “MTN DEW.” The event name refers to skating in “otherwise off-limits skate spots across the country,” according to the brand.

“Skating has taught me so much about embracing challenges, and just having gratitude for the journey and lessons,” Duran said in a statement previewing the event. “I’ll never stop learning new tricks and filming in the streets with my friends. It truly brings me joy, and I can’t wait to unlock an off-limits area in Albuquerque to skate with my childhood friends and the ever-growing skate community at home.”

Organizers are also promising photo ops with Duran and Holt, and freebies for participants, like Mountain Dew product samples. There could be a chance for more, too. Video of a recent “Unlock the Spot” event in Burlington, Vermont showed another Mountain Dew skateboarder, Chris “Cookie” Colbourn handing out cash for tricks.

The event takes place Sunday, July 17 from 11 am to 3 p.m. in downtown Albuquerque at Civic Plaza (4th and Marquette, 3rd & Tijeras.) The event is free.