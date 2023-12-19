ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents Mr. and Mrs. Claus have been visiting daycare, parties, and hospitals in the Metro for more than a decade but for Mrs. Claus, a kidney disease diagnosis almost meant a stop to their ability to spread the holiday spirit.

Albuquerque residents Merry Christmas and Santa Claus, yes that is their legal names, have been a festive duo for years. In 2021, Merry Christmas was diagnosed with stage 3 kidney disease putting a halt to their festivities. Thanks to the help of Fresenius Medical Care, Mrs. Claus was able to get life-saving hemodialysis treatment at home giving the duo the ability to continue making the season merry and bright.