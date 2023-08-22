ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gem and mineral staple in Albuquerque, Mama’s Minerals, will now live at the Avanyu Plaza, off 12th Street across from the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The location’s grand opening will be on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26.

“We are so pleased that Mama’s Minerals has found a permanent home in Avanyu Plaza,” Laura Randolph, CEO of Mama’s Minerals, said in a press release. “This location in the heart of Albuquerque is sure to appeal to existing and new customers, and we are already off to an excellent start.”

For years, Mama’s Minerals has been located near the Sawmill Market, and before that, they were located near San Mateo Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard. Now, the operators say the Avanyu Plaza will be its permanent home.

During the new location’s grand opening, the business will donate 12% of its gross sales to the OFFCenter Community Arts Project. During the grand opening, there will also be demonstrations and drawings.

Schedule for grand opening events:

Friday, August 25th

10:00 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting and Guest Speakers

12:00 p.m. – Native Flute by Andrew Thomas (Navajo)

2:00 p.m. – Pueblo Dance Group (Laguna, Acoma, Hopi, Zuni)

Spin & Win drawing every half hour – including free Solar Eclipse Glasses for the two upcoming solar eclipses on October 14 & April 8

Friday, August 25th, and Saturday, August 26th