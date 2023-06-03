ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s James Borrego is back in the NBA. The former Charlotte Hornets’ head coach has agreed to become the New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Borrego, a graduate of Albuquerque Academy and member of a Chargers state championship team, played his college ball at the University of San Diego, where he also began his coaching career. Following his time with the Torreros, Borrego began coaching as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, which turned into a 20 year coaching carreer. He has spent time with San Antonio, New Orleans, Orlando and Charlotte.

Beginning in the 2018 season, Borrego took over as the head coach of Charlotte, becoming the first Latino coach in NBA history. He spent four years with the organization and led the Hornets to two play-in appearances.

When his time with the Hornets came to a close following the 2021-21 season, he returned to Albuquerque to be with family. He now joins Pelicans head coach Willie Green, who played for Borrego’s teams in New Orleans (2010-11) and Orlando (2014-15).