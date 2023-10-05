ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Agatha Christie was known as the queen of mystery and now one of her mysteries is coming to Albuquerque’s Adobe Theater in the form of a play, “The Hollow.”

The play follows an unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader that ends up in murder. As the list of romantic associations grow, the list of suspects rises; and all have a motive. But, who did it? The play runs October 13 – November 5. Doors open at 7 p.m. for Friday/Saturday shows and 1:30 for Sunday shows.

Fore more information and to purchase tickets, click here.