ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular 58th Annual Luminara Tour is coming December 24, taking people through Albuquerque’s country club, old Town, and Huning Castle neighborhoods lined with traditional luminarias.

Officials say tickets to this years event sold out in under an hour. The tradition of luminarias, which are also called farolitos, dates back over 300 years. They originated from when the Spanish came to the southwest. The luminarias were used for Christmas and to light walkways for many other celebrations through the year.

For those attending the Luminaria Tour, details on parking and this years’ route can be found here.