ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the 8th annual Welcome Home Ceremony will be held at the Albuquerque Sunport. The ceremony, put on by Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico, will honor 25 World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans.

The honorees consist of two who served in World War II, eight who served in the Korean War, and 15 who served in the Vietnam War. The veterans will be returning home from Washington, D.C., after a three-day trip as guests of honor at the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

New Mexicans are asked to wear red, white, and blue to honor the service members. The veterans are set to arrive in Albuquerque around 8:10 p.m.