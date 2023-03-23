ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque‘s 311 Community Contact Center is asking for feedback from residents in a new online survey. The center wants to gather input on who is using the service and how the service is currently being used. The community center is also taking feedback on any improvements they can make.

The 311 Community Contact Center was created to take non-emergency questions for the city and its services. According to the city, the center responds to around 800,000 interactions per year. The city hopes to increase the number of people using the service.

“The survey helps us gather valuable information to make sure we’re doing all we can for our community,” 311 Division Manager Carrie Prothero said. “We’re listening and making changes based on the feedback we receive.”

To take the survey, visit cabq.gov or click here. Submissions through the survey will be accepted through Apr. 11.