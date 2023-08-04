ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, August 4, City of Albuquerque leaders will be renaming a local transit facility after a late city councilor. The Daytona Transit Facility will now be known as the Ken Sanchez Transit Center, honoring the life of the late city councilor who passed away on New Year’s Day 2020.

Mayor Tim Keller and members of Sanchez’s family are planning on attending the renaming event, which is scheduled to take place at 1:15 p.m. at the transit facility. Earlier this year, Sanchez was honored through the naming of one of Civic Plaza’s pillars as the “Ken Sanchez Pillar of the Community.”