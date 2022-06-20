ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s most popular concert series returns this summer at parks all around the city. All of the events begin at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. and will feature activities for the whole family.

Route 66 Summerfest – July 23

Nob Hill’s Summerfest will include four stages full of local bands, food trucks, show vehicles, and more. As usual, Central Ave. will be blocked off from Girard Blvd. to Washington St. The national headliner is Las Cafeteras and they will be featured on the main stage after Picosa and Frank Leto & PANdemonium.

The Wellesley Stage will feature Bobcats, Merican Slang, and The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney. The New Mexico Jazz Festival Stage will focus on Black Music in New Mexico with Diane Richardson & Soul Shadows, The Rodney Bowe Experience, Andrew Cooper & Smooth Soul featuring Cat Powdrell, and Toni Morgan & Soulful Sound.

The Route 66 East Stage will feature Burque Jazz bandits, Big K & Blue Train, and Reviva. Nob Hill businesses will be open including unique stores, bars, and restaurants. There will be activities for kids like free face painting, inflatable obstacle courses, and two 25-foot climbing walls.

Because part of Central Ave. will be closed off, bus routes in the area will be affected. Parking is available at the lot on the southwest corner of Lomas Blvd. and University Blvd. Free buses will run from the lot to Johnson Field throughout the event. Paid parking lots and street parking is available in the surrounding area. Bike Valet will be provided by Esperanza Bike Education Center.

Downtown Summerfest – August 6

Downtown Summerfest will take place at Civic Plaza and feature local vendors, freshly made food, and a beer garden. The national headliner is Yacht Rock Revue at the Al Hurricane Pavilion.

Paid parking lots and street parking are available in the surrounding area. Pets are welcome on leashes. Applications to participate as an Artisan Market vendor in Albuquerque Summerfests can apply online. Local food trucks interested in participating in Albuquerque Summerfests can also apply online.

Westside Summerfest – August 20

The final Summerfest event will be held at Ventana Ranch Community Park. It will feature artisan vendors, food trucks, breweries, wineries and distilleries, and two stages.

Entertainment has yet to be announced but will exclusively feature local talent. Applications to participate as an Artisan Market vendor in Albuquerque Summerfests can apply online. Local food trucks interested in participating in Albuquerque Summerfests can also apply online.