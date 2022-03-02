ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As summer inches closer, parents are starting to sign their children up for summer camps. The pandemic limited the options for families the past couple of years – so how’s this summer looking?

The Albuquerque BioPark is opening registration for summer programs at the zoo, botanic garden, and aquarium. Employees say they’re looking to serve more than 800 children over the span of seven weeks. Cheri Vogel, the education curator, shares, “We’re hoping this is a break from the mental stress that the kids have had in school for the last couple of years.”

Parents say they’ve noticed the social impact COVID has had on their kids, isolating them from friends and activities. They’re hopeful this summer will be different. “They’re going through it too and we have to remember that. Things like summer camps and whatnot are just huge for their emotional well-being,” says Brian Verploegh.

Although COVID numbers are trending downward, some summer camps like The Little Gym of Albuquerque and the Harwood Art Center are continuing to practice COVID-safe protocols. Deidra Gallegos, the owner of the Little Gym of Albuquerque, shares, “The gym will be sanitized, masks are optional for those who still feel comfortable and also if we have to go back to any procedures of separating, we also have our social distance markers around the gym.”

Dani Belvin is the Director of Education at Harwood Art Center. “We do have a vaccine mandate for our staff and we are currently having masks indoors but not outdoors but we’re continuing to adapt, so that may or may not change before the summer begins,” says Belvin.

The Rock 101 summer camp had to use Zoom during the pandemic to teach music lessons online. Kevin Herig, the director and founder, shares, “Converting all of our lessons for that year and [a] half to online – although had its trials and tribulations – it ended up working out great. But this summer things will be back to normal,” explains Herig. “There’s nothing quite like being in person with these kids, feeling the vibration of the music, seeing their smiling faces.”

As registration starts to open for these summer programs, administrators say spots are filling up quickly. For instance, the Bosque School says its summer program is filling up much faster than usual.