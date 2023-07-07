ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yelp released its list of the Top 100 Ice Cream Shops for 2023, and an Albuquerque spot made the list. I Scream Ice Cream came in at No. 3 for its 32 flavors, served with “a huge dollop of nostalgia.”

I Scream Ice Cream has a variety of options, so there is something for everybody. Flavors range from Southern Blackberry Cobbler to Superman, but the classics have a place too.

Beyond the ice cream selection, I Scream Ice Cream is best known for its plethora of retro decor. From floor to ceiling, the shop takes visitors on a trip back in time.

The Ma, Pa, and Son shop is open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 200 Carlisle Boulevard NE. For more information about I Scream Ice Cream, visit their website here.